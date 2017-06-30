Top Philadelphia prosecutor pleads guilty, quits, is jailed
There are 1 comment on the The Chronicle-Journal story from Yesterday, titled Top Philadelphia prosecutor pleads guilty, quits, is jailed. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:
The city's top prosecutor pleaded guilty Thursday to a corruption charge, resigned from office and was sent immediately to jail by a judge who said he couldn't be trusted. In a surprise development two weeks into his federal trial, District Attorney Seth Williams pleaded guilty to a single count of accepting a bribe from a businessman in exchange for legal favours.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Hillary belongs in jail too.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened ...
|28 min
|RonnyRottenVeins1022
|3
|President Trump Lied about Tapes to Obstruct Ju...
|8 hr
|Goodbye
|9
|Bill Duhart Willy Lynch
|9 hr
|News
|1
|You're FIRED! Higher unemployment claims with T...
|Thu
|good grief
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Erica Smitheman
|897
|Insider's Guide: Aquariums within a day trip of...
|Jun 27
|weaponX
|1
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|Jun 26
|James Perkins ACM...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC