There are on the The Chronicle-Journal story from Yesterday, titled Top Philadelphia prosecutor pleads guilty, quits, is jailed. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:

The city's top prosecutor pleaded guilty Thursday to a corruption charge, resigned from office and was sent immediately to jail by a judge who said he couldn't be trusted. In a surprise development two weeks into his federal trial, District Attorney Seth Williams pleaded guilty to a single count of accepting a bribe from a businessman in exchange for legal favours.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.