Top Philadelphia prosecutor pleads guilty, quits, is jailed

There are 1 comment on the The Chronicle-Journal story from Yesterday, titled Top Philadelphia prosecutor pleads guilty, quits, is jailed.

The city's top prosecutor pleaded guilty Thursday to a corruption charge, resigned from office and was sent immediately to jail by a judge who said he couldn't be trusted. In a surprise development two weeks into his federal trial, District Attorney Seth Williams pleaded guilty to a single count of accepting a bribe from a businessman in exchange for legal favours.

Lock Her Up

Bronx, NY

#1 10 hrs ago
Hillary belongs in jail too.

