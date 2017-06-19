Tonight's Concert Picks: Kuf Knotz at Bourbon and Branch, Carolyn...
Ahead of his upcoming album release, alternative hip-hop artist Kuf Knotz is stepping back onto the stage. Originally from Philadelphia but now residing in New York, Knotz will be making six stops throughout June and July between his two homes where he will be sure to mix previews of tracks from the new record with his 2015 LP A Positive Light .
