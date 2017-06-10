Tonight's Concert Picks: Girlpool at Union Transfer, Dawes at The...

Tonight's Concert Picks: Girlpool at ...

11 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

Girlpool headline Union Transfer tonight with support from friends Ian Sweet and Lexie. The duo of Cleo Tucker and Harmony Tividad expanded their minimalist sound to include drums on last month's Powerplant , a move that emphasizes their always-resonant sharing of vulnerability with even more dynamics.

