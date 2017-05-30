The Latest: Bill Maher apologizes for using racial slur

Maher is facing criticism for his use of a racial slur during a d... Legions of fans are expected to line the streets as music legend Greg Allman is carried to his final resting place at a cemetery in Macon, Georgia. A law enforcement official says the brother of a man who kidnapped and dismembered an 8-year-old boy in New York City has been found dead in the family's home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.