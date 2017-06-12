The Cosby Jury Just Asked a Key Question in Sex-Assault Case
During deliberations in the Bill Cosby case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in suburban Philadelphia today, the prosecution and defense teams were unexpectedly called into the courtroom shortly before 3 p.m. It's the fourth time that the jury has asked a question about the case since they began deliberations late Monday. At 1:45 p.m. today, Judge Steven O'Neill said the jury foreman requested the court revisit the testimony of Andrea Constand , the woman accusing Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her in his suburban Philadelphia home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|10 hr
|wehatedubeforetrump
|33
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Mark wirsner
|889
|George Norcross meddling in Appeals Court
|Jun 10
|Zootsuite
|3
|As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, "O.J. h...
|Jun 6
|lavon affair
|2
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|11
|Tammie Souza
|Jun 1
|Tony G
|4
|Best Casual Encounters Sites
|May 29
|Machine1000
|5
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC