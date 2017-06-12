The Cosby Jury Just Asked a Key Question in Sex-Assault Case

During deliberations in the Bill Cosby case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in suburban Philadelphia today, the prosecution and defense teams were unexpectedly called into the courtroom shortly before 3 p.m. It's the fourth time that the jury has asked a question about the case since they began deliberations late Monday. At 1:45 p.m. today, Judge Steven O'Neill said the jury foreman requested the court revisit the testimony of Andrea Constand , the woman accusing Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her in his suburban Philadelphia home.

