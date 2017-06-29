Sneak peek of the newest exhibition at the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia
A riding club in the middle of North Philadelphia is the subject of the newest exhibit at the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia. "Mohamed Bourouissa: Urban Riders," which opens on the evening of June 30 at the Barnes, documents the time Algerian-born French artist, Mohamed Bourouissa, spent with the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club in 2014.
