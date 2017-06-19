Riverfront townhouse project near SugarHouse sold to NY developer for $7M30 minutes ago

Riverfront townhouse project near Sug...

Riverfront townhouse project near SugarHouse sold to NY developer for $7M

A New York-based development team has acquired a 19-townhouse project along a strip of riverfront land facing the southern edge of Penn Treaty Park in Fishtown, near SugarHouse Casino. Gotham Bedrock LLC paid $7 million last week for the 1.5-acre property between North Delaware Avenue and the Delaware River near Marlborough Street, George Polgar, a spokesman for seller Penn Treaty Views LLC, said in an email.

