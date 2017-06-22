Rittenhouse Realty Advisors Sells 99 ...

Rittenhouse Realty Advisors Sells 99 Units Totaling $11,775,000 in University City, Philadelphia, PA

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Rittenhouse Realty Advisors is pleased to announce the sale of the of the Florence Garden Apartments, located at 506 S. 41st Street, and The Lexington, located at 4207 Chester Avenue, both in the University City section of Philadelphia. Florence Garden Apartments contains 56 units, consisting of a mix of studio, one and two-bedroom apartments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Son beat attorney with bat 4 hr Imam 3
Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08) 4 hr Imam 43
Loan Shark with specifics needed (Jul '15) Wed Chi 17
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Jun 19 tyme4fun 891
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! (Nov '16) Jun 19 Dan Croce 16
A condom and dollar bill by my sister's front d... (Jun '11) Jun 19 Alleyezonme 6
News Local Brides Say Photographer Owes Them Wedding... (Aug '08) Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 620
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,310 • Total comments across all topics: 281,955,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC