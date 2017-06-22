Rittenhouse Realty Advisors Sells 99 Units Totaling $11,775,000 in University City, Philadelphia, PA
Rittenhouse Realty Advisors is pleased to announce the sale of the of the Florence Garden Apartments, located at 506 S. 41st Street, and The Lexington, located at 4207 Chester Avenue, both in the University City section of Philadelphia. Florence Garden Apartments contains 56 units, consisting of a mix of studio, one and two-bedroom apartments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Son beat attorney with bat
|4 hr
|Imam
|3
|Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08)
|4 hr
|Imam
|43
|Loan Shark with specifics needed (Jul '15)
|Wed
|Chi
|17
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Jun 19
|tyme4fun
|891
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! (Nov '16)
|Jun 19
|Dan Croce
|16
|A condom and dollar bill by my sister's front d... (Jun '11)
|Jun 19
|Alleyezonme
|6
|Local Brides Say Photographer Owes Them Wedding... (Aug '08)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|620
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC