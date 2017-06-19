Richard Curtis joining Good Day Phila...

Richard Curtis joining Good Day Philadelphia for the summer

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: MyFoxPhilly

He's back! Bucks County teacher, and occasional television host, Richard Curtis is joining the Good Day Philadelphia crew for the Summer! Richard has got nine weeks off from his teaching job at Souderton Area High School, and he plans on spending all nine co-hosting Good Day Philadelphia with Mike Jerrick and Alex Holley! While Richard is with the Good Day gang, Richard will be making his way around the Philadelphia area to cover stories and events during the show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxPhilly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kenzo Times 3 hr Delaware2philly 12
Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08) Tue Glowing genitals 39
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Jun 19 tyme4fun 891
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! (Nov '16) Jun 19 Dan Croce 16
A condom and dollar bill by my sister's front d... (Jun '11) Jun 19 Alleyezonme 6
News Local Brides Say Photographer Owes Them Wedding... (Aug '08) Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 620
News As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, "O.J. h... Jun 16 Yougottabefnkiddi... 2
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,136 • Total comments across all topics: 281,925,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC