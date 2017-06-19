Richard Curtis joining Good Day Philadelphia for the summer
He's back! Bucks County teacher, and occasional television host, Richard Curtis is joining the Good Day Philadelphia crew for the Summer! Richard has got nine weeks off from his teaching job at Souderton Area High School, and he plans on spending all nine co-hosting Good Day Philadelphia with Mike Jerrick and Alex Holley! While Richard is with the Good Day gang, Richard will be making his way around the Philadelphia area to cover stories and events during the show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxPhilly.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenzo Times
|3 hr
|Delaware2philly
|12
|Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08)
|Tue
|Glowing genitals
|39
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Jun 19
|tyme4fun
|891
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! (Nov '16)
|Jun 19
|Dan Croce
|16
|A condom and dollar bill by my sister's front d... (Jun '11)
|Jun 19
|Alleyezonme
|6
|Local Brides Say Photographer Owes Them Wedding... (Aug '08)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|620
|As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, "O.J. h...
|Jun 16
|Yougottabefnkiddi...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC