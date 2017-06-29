Returning Marine Gunned Down Breaking Up Robbery Attempt
A U.S. Marine veteran who just returned to Philadelphia from a tour of duty in the Middle East was gunned down overnight Thursday while trying to stop an attempted robbery, police said. Howard Robert White, 46, was shot in the head and torso by a man who tried to hold up a bar at 5th and Spencer streets in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood, police said.
