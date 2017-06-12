Repeat offender from Northeast charged in DUI crash that killed mother

Ryan McHugh was driving northbound on Aramingo Avenue on Saturday night when he mounted a curb and struck two pedestrians, including a mother, 28, and her son, 9, police said. An ex-convict from the Northeast's Brookhaven section with more than two dozen prior arrests is facing homicide by vehicle and DUI charges resulting from a crash that claimed the life of a 28-year-old mother and injured her 9-year-old son on Saturday.

