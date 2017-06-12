Ramadan in Philadelphia's African American community
"The first Muslims to observe Ramadan in America were slaves who snuck off into the fields to pray," Qasim Rashad explains from his office at the United Muslim Masjid in Philadelphia, where he serves as the Amir. Professor Sulayman Nyang of Howard University is an expert on Islam in the United States and says that 10 percent of the African slaves brought to the US came from Muslim backgrounds.
