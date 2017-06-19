PUC Announces Appointments to Consume...

PUC Announces Appointments to Consumer Advisory Council

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission announced a series of appointments to its Consumer Advisory Council , which provides input to the PUC on issues important to utility customers. Members of the CAC will serve two-year terms, from July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2019.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 55 min tyme4fun 891
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! (Nov '16) 2 hr Dan Croce 16
A condom and dollar bill by my sister's front d... (Jun '11) 10 hr Alleyezonme 6
Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08) 22 hr Johndeere 36
News Local Brides Say Photographer Owes Them Wedding... (Aug '08) Sat AmPieJam UncleSam 620
News As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, "O.J. h... Jun 16 Yougottabefnkiddi... 3
News Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11) Jun 15 Chris Christmas R... 14
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Recession
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,504 • Total comments across all topics: 281,875,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC