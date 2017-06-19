Protesters hold 24-hour vigil outside...

Protesters hold 24-hour vigil outside Sen. Toomey's office

Read more: Philadelphia Gay News

Protesters chanted in front of Sen. Pat Toomey's Philadelphia office despite the early-morning rain June 23. The activists camped out overnight as part of a 24-hour vigil to protest Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell's new health-care bill. The legislation would repeal the Affordable Care Act, cutting funding to Medicaid and other programs.

