PRIMIR Summer Meeting Kicks Off in Philadelphia
The first day of the PRIMIR 2017 Summer Meeting , taking place from June 19-21 in Philadelphia, came to a close after a day of lively discussions, an in-depth review of a new study and a night of networking at a reception held nearby at NAPCO Media's headquarters . After a brief introduction by PRIMIR Chair Rick Mullen, Thayer Long, president of NPES, took the floor to discuss the future of the association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Printing Impressions.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenzo Times
|8 hr
|Sickntired302
|4
|Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08)
|9 hr
|Glowing genitals
|39
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mon
|tyme4fun
|891
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! (Nov '16)
|Mon
|Dan Croce
|16
|A condom and dollar bill by my sister's front d... (Jun '11)
|Mon
|Alleyezonme
|6
|Local Brides Say Photographer Owes Them Wedding... (Aug '08)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|620
|As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, "O.J. h...
|Jun 16
|Yougottabefnkiddi...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC