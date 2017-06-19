PRIMIR Summer Meeting Kicks Off in Philadelphia

The first day of the PRIMIR 2017 Summer Meeting , taking place from June 19-21 in Philadelphia, came to a close after a day of lively discussions, an in-depth review of a new study and a night of networking at a reception held nearby at NAPCO Media's headquarters . After a brief introduction by PRIMIR Chair Rick Mullen, Thayer Long, president of NPES, took the floor to discuss the future of the association.

