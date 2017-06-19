PRIMIR Summer Meeting Kicks Off in Ph...

PRIMIR Summer Meeting Kicks Off in Philadelphia

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Printing Impressions

The first day of the PRIMIR 2017 Summer Meeting , taking place from June 19-21 in Philadelphia, came to a close after a day of lively discussions, an in-depth review of a new study and a night of networking at a reception held nearby at NAPCO Media's headquarters . After a brief introduction by PRIMIR Chair Rick Mullen, Thayer Long, president of NPES, took the floor to discuss the future of the association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Printing Impressions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kenzo Times 8 hr Sickntired302 4
Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08) 9 hr Glowing genitals 39
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Mon tyme4fun 891
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! (Nov '16) Mon Dan Croce 16
A condom and dollar bill by my sister's front d... (Jun '11) Mon Alleyezonme 6
News Local Brides Say Photographer Owes Them Wedding... (Aug '08) Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 620
News As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, "O.J. h... Jun 16 Yougottabefnkiddi... 2
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,298 • Total comments across all topics: 281,907,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC