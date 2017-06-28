PREMIERE: Get to know singer-songwrit...

PREMIERE: Get to know singer-songwriter Sophie Coran in her new single "Jimmy"

Newly returned from London where she released her debut EP Better , singer-songwriter Sophie Coran has traded scenes and returned to her Philadelphia roots. After spending the past year recording her tracks backed by Darla , the eight-piece instrumental funk band based in Philly, Coran is now preparing for the release of her second EP All That Matters .

