PREMIERE: Get to know singer-songwriter Sophie Coran in her new single "Jimmy"
Newly returned from London where she released her debut EP Better , singer-songwriter Sophie Coran has traded scenes and returned to her Philadelphia roots. After spending the past year recording her tracks backed by Darla , the eight-piece instrumental funk band based in Philly, Coran is now preparing for the release of her second EP All That Matters .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|5 hr
|Erica Smitheman
|897
|President Trump Lied about Tapes to Obstruct Ju...
|Wed
|Moe Greens optome...
|8
|Insider's Guide: Aquariums within a day trip of...
|Tue
|weaponX
|1
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|Jun 26
|James Perkins ACM...
|9
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|Jun 26
|Mara
|34
|Police: Son beat attorney with bat
|Jun 23
|Casey At Bat
|4
|Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08)
|Jun 22
|Imam
|43
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC