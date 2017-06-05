Pols on the Street: 'Hot Summer' Coul...

Pols on the Street: 'Hot Summer' Could Fire Nov. Race in Philadelphia

AS CONCERN spread across the city that an uptick in street violence may be a worrisome trend, Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, R, assembled a cohort of clergy to pray for peace on the apron of City Hall last week. Photos by Wendell Douglas BY JOE SHAHEELI Just when it seemed - as the Democratic municipal primary election unfolded - that "tough on crime" was no longer a winning campaign slogan, there are increasing signs that street violence may re-emerge as a major political concern.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Public Record.

