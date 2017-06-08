Police: Stepfather raped, assaulted 1...

Police: Stepfather raped, assaulted 1-year-old Kingsessing boy

17 hrs ago

Jennifer Midberry / Daily News Police found a 1-year-old boy dead in Kingsessing Wednesday night with bruises and signs of sexual assault - and authorities say the child's stepfather has been arrested in connection with the crime. Officers responded to a home on the 1700 block of South Conestoga Street around 5:34 p.m. and found the boy on the second floor, unresponsive and without a pulse.

