Police: Stepfather raped, assaulted 1-year-old Kingsessing boy

Jennifer Midberry / Daily News Police found a 1-year-old boy dead in Kingsessing Wednesday night with bruises and signs of sexual assault - and authorities say the child's stepfather has been arrested in connection with the crime. Officers responded to a home on the 1700 block of South Conestoga Street around 5:34 p.m. and found the boy on the second floor, unresponsive and without a pulse.

