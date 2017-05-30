Police: Philadelphia man, 31, dies after being shot 10 times
Police haven't identified the victim who was wounded about 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 24th Street and Cecil B Moore Avenue. Investigators say he was shot four times in the chest and six times in the back before dying at Hahnemann University Hospital.
