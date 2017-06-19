Phils excited to see new Draft strategy play out
With their first three picks in the 2017 MLB Draft, the Phillies drafted three college players. Last year with those picks, they selected three high school players.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Phillies.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenzo Times
|23 min
|Sickntired302
|1
|Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08)
|12 hr
|Ushka
|38
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|20 hr
|tyme4fun
|891
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! (Nov '16)
|22 hr
|Dan Croce
|16
|A condom and dollar bill by my sister's front d... (Jun '11)
|Mon
|Alleyezonme
|6
|Local Brides Say Photographer Owes Them Wedding... (Aug '08)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|620
|As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, "O.J. h...
|Jun 16
|Yougottabefnkiddi...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC