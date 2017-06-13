Philly woman charged with attacking police horse at protest
Lis Joy Simon, 23, of Philadelphia, was arrested June 10 in Harrisburg after allegedly attacking a state police horse during a protest. A 23-year-old Philadelphia woman was arrested Saturday in Harrisburg after she allegedly attacked a state police horse with a flag pole during a protest, authorities said.
