Philly-shot Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston movie gets release date54 minutes ago
Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart star in a remake of the French film "The Intouchables," which filmed in Philadelphia and at Sun Center Studios in Aston, Delaware County earlier this year. Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston's Philadelphia-shot remake of the hit 2011 French film The Intouchables will put the City of Brotherly Love back on the silver screen in early 2018.
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, "O.J. h...
|9 hr
|Yougottabefnkiddi...
|3
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|Thu
|Chris Christmas R...
|14
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|Wed
|wehatedubeforetrump
|33
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Jun 12
|Mark wirsner
|889
|George Norcross meddling in Appeals Court
|Jun 10
|Zootsuite
|3
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|Jun 3
|MuKappaD
|11
|Tammie Souza
|Jun 1
|Tony G
|4
