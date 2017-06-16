Philly-shot Kevin Hart, Bryan Cransto...

Philly-shot Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston movie gets release date54 minutes ago

Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart star in a remake of the French film "The Intouchables," which filmed in Philadelphia and at Sun Center Studios in Aston, Delaware County earlier this year. Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston's Philadelphia-shot remake of the hit 2011 French film The Intouchables will put the City of Brotherly Love back on the silver screen in early 2018.

