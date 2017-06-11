Philly native Benny Boom talks about ...

Philly native Benny Boom talks about directing Tupac Shakur biopic 'All Eyez on Me'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

That's where the movie's director, Philadelphia native Benny Boom , fell in love with motion pictures, watching Bruce Lee. "On Sunday it was two kung fu movies, a double feature, for a dollar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Badlands safety 17 min Hamburglar 6
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 11 hr Mark wirsner 889
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) Sun Follow up 29
George Norcross meddling in Appeals Court Jun 10 Zootsuite 3
News As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, "O.J. h... Jun 6 lavon affair 2
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 11
Tammie Souza Jun 1 Tony G 4
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Philadelphia County was issued at June 12 at 3:45PM EDT

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,197 • Total comments across all topics: 281,723,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC