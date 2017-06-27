Philly court-appointed lawyers get fi...

Philly court-appointed lawyers get first fee hike in 20 years

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Joseph A. Slobodzian has been a reporter for the Inquirer since 1982 and has covered a variety of beats, including the New Jersey Statehouse and state government, federal courts and agencies, and, since 2008, Philadelphia's criminal justice system. For the first time in 20 years, lawyers who accept court appointments to represent poor clients will be getting an increase in pay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 2 hr Toesucker 893
President Trump Lied about Tapes to Obstruct Ju... 8 hr Kuykendall 5
News Insider's Guide: Aquariums within a day trip of... 14 hr weaponX 1
Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED Mon James Perkins ACM... 9
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) Mon Mara 34
News Police: Son beat attorney with bat Jun 23 Casey At Bat 4
Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08) Jun 22 Imam 43
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,424 • Total comments across all topics: 282,070,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC