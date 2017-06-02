Philly couple's journey to hope shows...

Philly couple's journey to hope shows the power of apprenticeships

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Amber Burney and Clay Watkins, both 24, a wife and husband from North Philadelphia, experienced trauma in their lives. Now both are celebrating their graduations Thursday as members of the first class of a pre-apprentice program developed by the District 1199C Training and Upgrading Fund for direct care professionals in the field of behavioral health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 8 VIII 15 9.0 Treatment S... 2 hr Haha 45
Tammie Souza 19 hr Tony G 4
J. Mahaffy arrested for Sexual Assault May 30 Citizen 1
Best Casual Encounters Sites May 29 Machine1000 5
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) May 29 American taxpayer 27
Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED May 28 ACME cheats its s... 8
News Bill Cosby charm offensive, breaks silence befo... May 25 Gremlin 1
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,909 • Total comments across all topics: 281,461,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC