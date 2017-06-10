Philly 4th grader: "Why does the colo...

Philly 4th grader: "Why does the color of the students' skin matter...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Ten-year-old Chelsea Mungo was blunt about the conditions at her school when she recently wrote a letter to State Sen. Vincent Hughes , pleading for more equality in the state's funding of low-income, black schools versus wealthier, white schools. "Every day I go to school, I feel like I'm in a prison or a junkyard," Mungo, who is black, wrote about Lewis C. Cassidy Academics Plus School in West Philadelphia, where she is in fourth grade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Divinexnirvana 53 min Eyeballs 4
Stay safe in Philly 1 hr Eyeballs 1
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) 4 hr Follow up 29
George Norcross meddling in Appeals Court 22 hr Zootsuite 3
News As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, "O.J. h... Jun 6 lavon affair 2
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Jun 6 MickMan 885
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 11
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Philadelphia County was issued at June 11 at 3:45PM EDT

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,592 • Total comments across all topics: 281,681,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC