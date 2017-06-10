Philly 4th grader: "Why does the color of the students' skin matter...

Ten-year-old Chelsea Mungo was blunt about the conditions at her school when she recently wrote a letter to State Sen. Vincent Hughes , pleading for more equality in the state's funding of low-income, black schools versus wealthier, white schools. "Every day I go to school, I feel like I'm in a prison or a junkyard," Mungo, who is black, wrote about Lewis C. Cassidy Academics Plus School in West Philadelphia, where she is in fourth grade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.