Philadelphia University and Thomas Jefferson University to Merge
The name for the combined university, which will be the fifth largest in the city of Philadelphia, is Thomas Jefferson University. Jonathan Cantu won Excellence in Eveningwear for this collection.
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenshill
|34 min
|Willyfingerz1022
|14
|You're FIRED! Higher unemployment claims with T...
|2 hr
|good grief
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|9 hr
|Erica Smitheman
|897
|President Trump Lied about Tapes to Obstruct Ju...
|Wed
|Moe Greens optome...
|8
|Insider's Guide: Aquariums within a day trip of...
|Jun 27
|weaponX
|1
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|Jun 26
|James Perkins ACM...
|9
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|Jun 26
|Mara
|34
