Philadelphia sets aside $500,000 to help renters fight eviction
Standing beneath dozens of portraits of Philadelphia mayors in City Hall's reception room, Yazmin Vasquez told the assembled crowd what it's like to sleep in a house without a functioning heater. She hadn't noticed the missing source of warmth until her family first moved in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PlanPhilly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenshill
|4 hr
|Willyfingerz1022
|14
|You're FIRED! Higher unemployment claims with T...
|6 hr
|good grief
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|13 hr
|Erica Smitheman
|897
|President Trump Lied about Tapes to Obstruct Ju...
|Wed
|Moe Greens optome...
|8
|Insider's Guide: Aquariums within a day trip of...
|Jun 27
|weaponX
|1
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|Jun 26
|James Perkins ACM...
|9
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|Jun 26
|Mara
|34
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC