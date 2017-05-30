Philadelphia principal assaulted in s...

Philadelphia principal assaulted in student brawl

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

'They beat the crap out of him': Philadelphia principal is hit in the face with a BRICK and punched while trying to break up a fight between students Fitler Academics Plus School principal Anthious Boone was trying to stop a brawl Wednesday between students from his school and others from the nearby Mastery Charter schools Philly.com reports. Robin Cooper, president of Commonwealth Association of School Administrators Local 502, said Boone was then viciously attacked when he tried to step in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 8 VIII 15 9.0 Treatment S... 53 min Haha 45
Tammie Souza 18 hr Tony G 4
J. Mahaffy arrested for Sexual Assault May 30 Citizen 1
Best Casual Encounters Sites May 29 Machine1000 5
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) May 29 American taxpayer 27
Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED May 28 ACME cheats its s... 8
News Bill Cosby charm offensive, breaks silence befo... May 25 Gremlin 1
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. Recession
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,788 • Total comments across all topics: 281,460,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC