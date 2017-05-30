Philadelphia principal assaulted in student brawl
'They beat the crap out of him': Philadelphia principal is hit in the face with a BRICK and punched while trying to break up a fight between students Fitler Academics Plus School principal Anthious Boone was trying to stop a brawl Wednesday between students from his school and others from the nearby Mastery Charter schools Philly.com reports. Robin Cooper, president of Commonwealth Association of School Administrators Local 502, said Boone was then viciously attacked when he tried to step in.
