Philadelphia police identify four youths involved in sucker-punch of mentally challenged man

14 hrs ago

Police have identified four boys involved in an unprovoked attack on a mentally disabled man in the city's Germantown section on Memorial Day. According to police, the boys, ages 12 to 15, will be charged in the attack of the 38-year-old man.

