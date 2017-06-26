Philadelphia police are seeking a mot...

Philadelphia police are seeking a motorist who they believe deliberately struck their bicycles.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MyFoxPhilly

Police say a catastrophe was averted early Monday morning when police officers guarding a crime scene during a carjacking investigation at I and Erie saw a speeding black Nissan Maxima headed right for them. "No swerving, no braking, going approximately 60 and the officers as they tried to get out of the way," Captain Sekou Kinebrew told FOX 29. "They also flashed their lights into the car to get the person's attention."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxPhilly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Insider's Guide: Aquariums within a day trip of... 3 hr weaponX 1
President Trump Lied about Tapes to Obstruct Ju... 17 hr Gonville Bromhead 3
Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED 20 hr James Perkins ACM... 9
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) 22 hr Mara 34
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Jun 23 Bobster II 892
News Police: Son beat attorney with bat Jun 23 Casey At Bat 4
Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08) Jun 22 Imam 43
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,108 • Total comments across all topics: 282,060,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC