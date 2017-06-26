Philadelphia police are seeking a motorist who they believe deliberately struck their bicycles.
Police say a catastrophe was averted early Monday morning when police officers guarding a crime scene during a carjacking investigation at I and Erie saw a speeding black Nissan Maxima headed right for them. "No swerving, no braking, going approximately 60 and the officers as they tried to get out of the way," Captain Sekou Kinebrew told FOX 29. "They also flashed their lights into the car to get the person's attention."
