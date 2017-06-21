Philadelphia Museum of Art announces 32 new acquisitions42 minutes ago
Detail from the 16th century French stained-glass window "The Adoration of the Magi," one of the Philadelphia Museum of Art's new acquisitions. The Philadelphia Museum of Art announced Wednesday the acquisition of 32 new works spanning centuries, nations, and media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loan Shark with specifics needed (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|Chi
|17
|Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08)
|Tue
|Glowing genitals
|39
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Jun 19
|tyme4fun
|891
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! (Nov '16)
|Jun 19
|Dan Croce
|16
|A condom and dollar bill by my sister's front d... (Jun '11)
|Jun 19
|Alleyezonme
|6
|Local Brides Say Photographer Owes Them Wedding... (Aug '08)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|620
|As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, "O.J. h...
|Jun 16
|Yougottabefnkiddi...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC