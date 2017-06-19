Philadelphia man on house arrest fata...

Philadelphia man on house arrest fatally shot on porch

13 hrs ago

Police say the 20-year-old man was slain as he sat on a plastic chair along North Yewdall Street in west Philadelphia about 3 a.m. Monday.

