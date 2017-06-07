Philadelphia doctors help deliver baby gorilla at Philly Zoo
The newest member of the Philadelphia Zoo's family of western lowland gorillas came into the world Friday, but not without some tense moments and the assistance of medical techniques typically reserved for humans, according to a press release from the Philadelphia Zoo. Kira, the baby's 17-year-old mother went into labor Thursday, but zoo officials became concerned when the usually quick labor process stretched into Friday.
