Pa. Supreme Court ruling on civil asset forfeiture strengthens property owner protections
In a recent ruling, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court strengthened protections for property owners, making it harder for law enforcement to seize property. It stems from a court case out of Philadelphia which looks at civil asset forfeiture and what constitutes taking an owner's property.
