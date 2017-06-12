PA Senate blocks quick passage of Pride Month resolution

The state Senate this week failed to move forward a resolution honoring June as LGBT Pride Month in the typical process followed for other cultural-recognition measures. State Sen. Sharif Street submitted the Pride resolution, a version of which hasn't come before the Senate in at least five years, for unanimous consent - a procedure Street explained is undertaken when a resolution is so "universally respected" that the body lets it proceed forward without a voice vote.

