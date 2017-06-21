Pa. high school valedictorian silenced at graduation finishes speech on 'Kimmel'21 minutes ago
A Pennsylvania high school valedictorian whose graduation speech was cut off after he criticized Wyoming Area School District administrators may have gotten the last laugh this week, thanks to a little help from Jimmy Kimmel. In 2017 Wyoming Area High School valedictorian and class president speech, Peter Butera said that the "authoritative attitude" of several administrators and teachers in the district "prevents students from truly developing as leaders."
