Owe back taxes? Pa. amnesty ends June 1933 minutes ago
If you owe back state taxes, you have a week left to file for amnesty under the 2017 PA Tax Amnesty Program. Apply through June 19 to pay past-due state taxes, and have all penalties and half the interest waived.
