Opera Philadelphia will mount a piece based on 1985's MOVE bombing56 minutes ago
What started as a "hip h'opera" involving student poets in public schools has evolved into what will be perhaps the most daring show in Opera Philadelphia's O17 festival this fall: We Shall Not be Moved , about modern-day displaced kids confronting the ghosts of the notorious 1985 MOVE bombing. Details about the project have just been released in advance of the Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump Lied about Tapes to Obstruct Ju...
|3 hr
|Kuykendall
|5
|Insider's Guide: Aquariums within a day trip of...
|9 hr
|weaponX
|1
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|Mon
|James Perkins ACM...
|9
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|Mon
|Mara
|34
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Jun 23
|Bobster II
|892
|Police: Son beat attorney with bat
|Jun 23
|Casey At Bat
|4
|Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08)
|Jun 22
|Imam
|43
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC