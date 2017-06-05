Officials tout next steps in I-95 Philadelphia rehab project
State officials are promoting a plan to spend more than $3 billion in the coming decade to continue the rehabilitation of the Interstate 95 corridor in and near Philadelphia. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says the money will fund reconstruction of five miles of the highway between Interstate 676 and Broad Street in South Philadelphia.
