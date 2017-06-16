No verdict yet in Bill Cosbya s trial...

No verdict yet in Bill Cosbya s trial, jurors to return on Friday

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

The jury in Bill Cosby's trial failed to reach a verdict after a fourth day of deliberations and will resume its work on Friday at 9 a.m. Earlier Thursday, jurors said they were deadlocked and could not come to a unanimous consensus on any of the three counts of aggravated indecent assault the comedian faces. "If you are still deadlocked, you should report that to me.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, "O.J. h... 5 hr Yougottabefnkiddi... 3
News Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11) Thu Chris Christmas R... 14
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) Wed wehatedubeforetrump 33
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Jun 12 Mark wirsner 889
George Norcross meddling in Appeals Court Jun 10 Zootsuite 3
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 11
Tammie Souza Jun 1 Tony G 4
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,908 • Total comments across all topics: 281,804,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC