New John Coltrane doc looks at the jazz great's crucial years in Philadelphia
Not as well known: Coltrane the dad, who once walked miles home from a performance through a snowstorm to his home in Strawberry Mansion, his pocket full of money needed to buy his daughter a new pair of shoes. That's the man you meet in the Denzel Washington-narrated Chasing Trane , a new documentary from filmmaker John Scheinfeld .
