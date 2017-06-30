NE Philly man pleads guilty in drag-race crash that killed 344 minutes ago

NE Philly man pleads guilty in drag-r...

Joseph A. Slobodzian has been a reporter for the Inquirer since 1982 and has covered a variety of beats, including the New Jersey Statehouse and state government, federal courts and agencies, and, since 2008, Philadelphia's criminal justice system. One of two Northeast Philadelphia men charged in a horrific 2015 drag-racing crash that killed three of their friends and critically injured a fourth has pleaded guilty to five counts and will spend years in prison.

