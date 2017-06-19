Murder suspect Marchalk caught in Atlantic City
Marchalk, 37, was being sought in the Father's Day beating death of his father Gary D. Marchalk of Barnesville. He then fled in his father's car, and was last seen early Monday at Greyhound bus terminal in Philadelphia.
