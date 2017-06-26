More talk, but no Pa budget deal19 minutes ago
Pennsylvania legislators returned Monday facing a race against the clock to strike a deal on a state budget for the fiscal year that begins this Saturday. Nothing much was moving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump Lied about Tapes to Obstruct Ju...
|10 hr
|Gonville Bromhead
|3
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|12 hr
|James Perkins ACM...
|9
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|15 hr
|Mara
|34
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Jun 23
|Bobster II
|892
|Police: Son beat attorney with bat
|Jun 23
|Casey At Bat
|4
|Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08)
|Jun 22
|Imam
|43
|Loan Shark with specifics needed (Jul '15)
|Jun 21
|Chi
|17
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC