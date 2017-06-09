Montgomery County Community College t...

Montgomery County Community College to build new music studio29 minutes ago

What will New York, L.A., Nashville and Montgomery County Community College have in common? The answer: cutting edge recording studios. Montgomery County Community College, in Blue Bell, in June broke ground on a $1.6 million sound recording studio, which it anticipates will open by October.

