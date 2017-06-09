Montgomery County Community College to build new music studio29 minutes ago
What will New York, L.A., Nashville and Montgomery County Community College have in common? The answer: cutting edge recording studios. Montgomery County Community College, in Blue Bell, in June broke ground on a $1.6 million sound recording studio, which it anticipates will open by October.
