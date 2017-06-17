Mistrial is declared in Cosby sex-assault trial

A Pennsylvania judge declared a mistrial Saturday after a jury was "hopelessly deadlocked" on sexual-assault charges against Bill Cosby, the comic legend whose legacy as a promoter of wholesome values has been tarnished by a years-long sex and drugging scandal. As the mistrial was declared, Cosby sat at the defense table with his chin held high, a flat, blank look on his face.

