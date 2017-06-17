Mistrial declared in Cosby sex assault trial: Jury a hopelessly deadlockeda
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse during his sexual assault trial, Friday, June 16, 2017, in Norristown, Pa. A Pennsylvania judge declared a mistrial Saturdayafter a jury was "hopelessly deadlocked" on sexual-assault charges against Bill Cosby, the comic legend whose legacy as a promoter of wholesome values has been tarnished by a years-long sex and drugging scandal.
