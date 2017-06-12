Men reportedly used Instagram to help steal $50,000 from...
Three Philadelphia men are accused of taking part in a bank fraud scheme involving the use of Instagram that resulted in the theft of more than $50,000 from various financial institutions, including the Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union. Shakour S. Smith, 26, Ikeem M. Starks, 25, and Quadir J. Burley, 18, were charged following an investigation by the Office of Attorney General's Organized Crime Section.
