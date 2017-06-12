Men reportedly used Instagram to help...

Men reportedly used Instagram to help steal $50,000 from...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Three Philadelphia men are accused of taking part in a bank fraud scheme involving the use of Instagram that resulted in the theft of more than $50,000 from various financial institutions, including the Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union. Shakour S. Smith, 26, Ikeem M. Starks, 25, and Quadir J. Burley, 18, were charged following an investigation by the Office of Attorney General's Organized Crime Section.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teresa Gaitan is trash 48 min Philadelphia is t... 15
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 6 hr Mark wirsner 889
Badlands safety 7 hr didntmeanto 2
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) Sun Follow up 29
George Norcross meddling in Appeals Court Jun 10 Zootsuite 3
News As Bill Cosby sex assault trial starts, "O.J. h... Jun 6 lavon affair 2
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Jun 3 MuKappaD 11
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Philadelphia County was issued at June 12 at 3:45PM EDT

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,282 • Total comments across all topics: 281,719,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC