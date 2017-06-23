Matt Pond PA just announced pretty mu...

Matt Pond PA just announced pretty much everything

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

Matt Pond PA announced a 12th studio album Wednesday called Still Summer . It's due out August 11 on Pond's own label, 131 Records, and will be the last release under the name Matt Pond PA, a name that's been going strong since its Philadelphia inception nearly 20 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prevention 18 hr Sickntired302 1
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 23 hr Bobster II 892
News Police: Son beat attorney with bat Fri Casey At Bat 4
Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08) Thu Imam 43
Loan Shark with specifics needed (Jul '15) Wed Chi 17
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! (Nov '16) Jun 19 Dan Croce 16
A condom and dollar bill by my sister's front d... (Jun '11) Jun 19 Alleyezonme 6
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Philadelphia County was issued at June 24 at 2:10PM EDT

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,193 • Total comments across all topics: 281,992,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC